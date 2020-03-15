|
|
of Tyngsboro
TYNGSBORO
Cynthia "Xanthi" A. (Scagos) Natsios, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12th, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter C. Natsios, who passed away in 1991.
Cynthia was born in Syracuse, NY on January 9, 1931, a daughter of the late Eugenicoula (Troubatoris) and Evangelos Scagos. At the age of three, both of her parents passed away and she moved with her sibilings to the home of her cousins the Patsourakos family. She was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1949. She continued her education, graduating from Lowell General Hospital School of Nursing.
She was a dedicated nurse at Lowell General Hospital for many years, but the majority of her career was the School Nurse at the Dracut Middle School.
Cynthia was an extraordinarily active person in every sense of the word. Three times a week she could be found at the gym until she reached her 80's. Additionally, she was a social butterfly, known for being friendly, open, and willing to do anything for her family. However, she'll be remembered most for being a kind and thoughtful woman who took great pleasure in helping others.
Cynthia is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Valerie Wood and her companion Dick Morin of Pelham, NH, Diana Moloney and her husand John Bedell of Dracut, Peter and his wife Sue Natsios of Dracut, and Christine Heffernan and her companion Neil Kruszkowski of Groton; grandchildren, Joanna Deveau and her husband Mike of Chelmsford, Jennifer LeClair and her husband Matt of Dracut, Krystin Ojala of Brookline, Patrick Moloney and his wife Julianne of Feeding Hills, Kevin Moloney of Dracut, and David Heffernan of Groton; 5 great-grandchildren, Michael, Lucas, Olivia, Wesley, and PJ; brother, George Scagos of Rhode Island; her sisters-in-law Barbara Scagos of Florida and Katherine Natsios of Dracut and her longtime close companion, Sam Pirri of Reading.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her grandson, Bryan Heffernan who passed away in 2019, and her brother William Scagos who passed away in 2017.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gina Gianetti who provided extraordinary care, love and compassion to Cynthia which allowed her to live at home during her illness.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on TUESDAY, March 17th, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9 a.m. with her funeral service to follow at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 62 Lewis St., Lowell, on WEDNESDAY, March 18th at 10 a.m. Burial will take place this Spring at Richardson Cemetery, Dracut. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Cynthia "Xanthi" A. Natsios
Published in Lowell Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020