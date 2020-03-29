Home

Cynthia Ann (Wilde) Hayes


1935 - 2020
Cynthia Ann (Wilde) Hayes Obituary
Cynthia Ann (Wilde) Hayes
of Gardner; formerly of Lowell; 84

Cynthia A. Hayes passed away March 17th, 2020 at the age of 84. At the time of her passing she resided in Gardner, Mass.

Cynthia was born September 19th,1935. She is predeceased by her parents Harold J. Wilde and Ernestine M. Wide. She was raised in Lowell, Mass. Cynthia is survived by her two daughters: Bonnie A. (McLellan) Poirier, and Nancy M. (McLellan) Marcinkewicz and their respective families.

Cynthia worked in many fields, but loved Human Services most of all. She didn't retire until age 78, and enjoyed volunteering.

She had many passions and hobbies throughout her life such as painting, sewing, and crafting. She shared a lifetime love of numerology and astrology with friends and family. Cynthia truly enjoyed the mystical aspect of life.

She will also be missed by many lifelong friends as well as many others that she met along this path and journey.

There will be no funeral services at this time. Instead her daughter Nancy will be planning a "Celebration Of Life" gathering.

For further information or details you may email Nancy at [email protected]
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
