Cynthia Ann McCormack, a retired employee of Cambridgeport Savings Bank, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday morning, October 31, 2020. She was 82 years old. Cynthia was born in Medford. She was the daughter of Theodore and Signa Publicover. She grew up in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School. She worked at Cambridgeport Savings Bank for over 20 years as a bookkeeper and then a customer service representative for their mortgage department.
Cynthia has made her home in Billerica for the past 30 years. She was a longtime member of the Billerica Elks. She was an active member of the Sunshine Gals. The group would meet on the fourth Saturday of every month at the First Parish Church in Billerica. The Sunshine Gals served smiles and free lunch to anyone who wanted companionship and a warm meal. She was very proud of her involvement in the organization since its founding in December of 2010. She was active in the Billerica Senior Centers activities and trips as well. She also enjoyed sharing her time with her girlfriends, going out to dinner together, and their girl trips to Cape Cod and Maine. She was a fun person to be with and she had a great sense of humor. She had a heart fun of kindness and compassion. Her family, friends, and dogs were everything to her. She will be missed, but never forgotten.
Cynthia was the beloved wife of the late Leo F. McCormack. She was the loving mother of Mark McCormack of Wakefield, and Darron McCormack & his wife Maureen of Billerica. She was predeceased by her siblings; Dean Publicover, Betty McLaughlin, Joan Kelly.
She was the cherished grandmother of Kevin, Keith, Patrick and Michael McCormack, Kelianne Hayes, and Katie Swift and the adoring great grandmother of Thomas, Benjamin, Kyle and William; her greatest joy over the last several years was time spent with her great grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; and friends too many to mention.
A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn Street, Burlington (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 -9:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m.
