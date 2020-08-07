1/1
Cynthia G. Conry
1946 - 2020
Westford

Cynthia G. "Cindy" "Maia" (Sholler) Conry, age 74, a longtime Westford resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Lahey Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved fiancée of George Couture. Cindy was born on April 28, 1946 in Bridgeport, CT, the daughter of the late Dr. Nicholas A. and Elizabeth (Shery) Sholler. Cindy was raised in Bridgeport, CT, in her early years, in an apartment above her father's medical office. The family later moved to Fairfield, CT, where Cindy grew up. She was an active member of St. Dimitrie's Greek-Orthodox Church in Bridgeport, and taught her kids to embrace their Greek-Macedonian heritage. A graduate of Andrew Warde High School, she received a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Boston University. A top flight doubles and mixed doubles tennis player, Cindy taught lessons to many youths in Westford where she lived with her family. After several years working at the Westford Swim and Tennis Club, she embarked on an accomplished career as a real estate agent. She was a member of the Garden Club in Westford, water aerobics group, played bridge regularly, and cherished the friendships she had in these groups. Cindy spent her summers in Drakes Island, Maine and could often be seen socializing with others on the beach, or strolling with her dog Taffy. She regularly entertained visits from friends and family to her cottage there. In recent years, Cindy spent winters in Venice, Florida, dined with friends, enjoyed music and dancing, and was happy to escape New England winters. Cindy liked to travel, she painted, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is most known for the big smile she would greet people with, and her generosity of spirit, both of which have been a comfort to others in good times and bad. In addition to her fiancé George, Cindy leaves her children; Robert Conry and his wife Maura of Millis, MA, Allison Fitzpatrick of Westford, and Jason Conry and his wife Heather of Ayer, MA, her grandchildren Ryan, Alex, Brendan, Nicolas, and Adam, and her niece, Lori Anne (Sholler) Fella. Cindy is predeceased by her brother Richard Sholler, and sister Phyllis Sholler.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. For the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Cindy's memory to Nashoba Shooting Stars – Special Olympics, attention Bob and Judy Russell, 7 Otter Lane, Groton, MA 01450. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
