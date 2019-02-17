Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
View Map
Cynthia M. (Fawcett) Tremble

Cynthia M. (Fawcett) Tremble Obituary
Cynthia M. (Fawcett) Tremble
Loving wife, mother, grandmother

WESTFORD - Cynthia Mary (Fawcett) Tremble, 92, of Westford, passed away after a brief illness on February 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Norman Tremble for 46 happy years.

Born in Cambridge on April 6, 1926, daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Campbell) Fawcett, she was raised and resided in Arlington for 37 years before moving to Westford in 1963 to raise her family.

As a young woman, she was employed by John Hancock Insurance Company in Boston as head of the claims department. Cynthia had many fond memories of her "city girl" years, taking the streetcar to work and times spent with friends and family. Once her children were older, Cynthia worked at the Westford Nursing Home for 10 years, making many friends, including her dear friend, Christa Hirschler.

She had a lifelong love of the outdoors and spent many happy days gardening, walking, swimming, fishing, and relaxing at the ocean. In their retirement years, Cyn and Norm enjoyed traveling with their camper, and many visits to Cape Cod, Florida, and visiting with family in New Brunswick, Canada. She was known for her warmth, sunny personality and beautiful smile.

Cynthia is survived by her 4 children, Mark Tremble of Westford, Steven and Phyllis Tremble of Manchester, NH, Mary Ann Tremble of Lexington, and Linda and Curt Schnare of Wilton, NH; 4 grandsons, Spencer and Jack Tremble, and Lucas and Rudy Schnare; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gordon and Donna Tremble, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers William, Henry, and George Fawcett and her sisters Florence Lincoln and Edith Dunn.

TREMBLE - Family and friends are invited to celebrate and remember Cynthia at the J.A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, 57 N.Main St., WESTFORD, on Monday Feb.18, from 5 until 8 PM. Funeral Services will be offered on Tuesday morning, Feb.19 at 11 AM in the Funeral Home.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or condolences, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
