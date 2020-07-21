Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother
LOWELL - D. June (Molloy) Smith, 87, a resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. She was the beloved wife of the late George C. Smith, Jr.
Born in Lowell on June 29, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Rhona (Lamontagne) Molloy.
Mrs. Smith worked for many years as a hostess at the Lokai Restaurant in Dracut.
She enjoyed taking trips to Foxwoods and especially loved going to see the Boston Ballet Company.
She is survived by a son, Christopher G. Smith and his wife Cheryl; a daughter, Pamela M. Feener; a daughter-in-law, Sarah I. Shea-Smith; a sister, Janice Paige; nine grandchildren, Amanda Rogers and her husband John, Emily Nguyen and her husband Daniel, Matthew, Alexander and Samuel Smith, Meghan Maguire, Miranda Smith, Shane Maguire and his wife Ashley, Michael Smith; four great grandchildren, John Rogers, Jr., Liam and Lila Cash; T.J. Maguire. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen C. Smith, her son-in-law, James Feener, her siblings, Patricia Monahan, Marilyn Dostaler, Virginia Cooney and Martin Molloy.
SMITH - Relatives and friends are invited to June's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Due to current health requirements, a face covering is required while inside the funeral home. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: The Boston Ballet Company at bostonballet.org
