D. Norman "Norm" Josephson, 81



D. Norman "Norm" Josephson, 81, passed away peacefully after a long illness on February 4 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of John A. and Ebba Josephson.



After serving in the Army, Norm worked as an auto technician and was well respected in his trade. He mentored many aspiring mechanics through the vocational school program and had a great rapport with each of them.



He had three wonderful children, William, Pamela, and Patricia, who gave him 7 awesome grandchildren, Thomas, Kaylee, Karina, Tyler, Kristen, Sarah, and Trista.



He was a member of Christ Church United, Dracut, MA, for 38 years where throughout the years he was an active participant, serving on several committees as well as a longtime choir member. Upon moving to Hudson, NH, he became a member of Pilgrim Church. His faith was very important to him and he lived it daily.



He had many hobbies, including portrait and landscape painting, woodworking, home improvements of all kinds, as well as walking, golfing, and most of all spending time with his family whom he loved with all his heart.



He is survived by Judy, his loving wife of 55 years, his three children, William and his wife Michelle, Pamela Behrakis and her husband Elias, and Patti Shepard and her husband Ted, his 7 grandchildren, siblings John Josephson and his wife Avis, Gladys Josephson, Raymond Josephson and his wife Shirley, Gordon Josephson and his wife Diane, Betty Josephson, Priscilla McCarthy and her husband, John, Judy Porter and her husband Jack, and Linda Richards and her husband, Jim. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Elaine Ruffen, and Kristine Harrington and her husband Jim. He also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews, along with many dear friends. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Sullivan.



We would like to acknowledge the compassionate care given to Norm by Home Health & Hospice Care and therefore, request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to Home Health & Hospice Care, Hospice Division, 7 Executive Park, Merrimack, NH 03054.



There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 4 Watson Street, Nashua, NH. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary