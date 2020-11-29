Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother & Sister
Daisy (Cohen) Levine, of Lowell, entered in to rest on November 24, 2020, aged 93 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Levine.
Born in Boston, October 14, 1927, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Lillian (Levy) Cohen. Daisy graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School with the Class of 1945. After graduation, she became associated with the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston in the Government Check Department.
Daisy met Bernard at a dance, at the Hotel Vendome in Boston. They married on December 11, 1949, and settled in Lowell. After raising her children, she worked side-by-side with Bernard at the family business, the former Levine's Formal and Bridal Shop in Cupples Square, as a bridal consultant, retiring in 2004. Daisy and Bernard traveled extensively, and especially enjoyed cruising and spending time in Europe. Daisy was meticulous about her home and her appearance. She was a strong, independent women.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra S. Dugas of Arizona, and Lori B. DiCenzo of Londonderry, NH; a son, Howard R. Levine and his wife Jacqueline of Nashua, NH; six grandchildren, Craig DiCenzo of Whitman, MA; Brad DiCenzo of Haverhill; Tara DiCenzo of Danbury, NH; Kymberly (Levine) Parke and her husband Ross of NY; Ben Levine of Nashua, and Bryan Sullivan of OR; three great-grandchildren, Braeden DiCenzo-Boehm, and Winston and Eleanor Parke, and a sister, Irene Bernstein of Randolf. She was the sister of the late Anita Michelson and Sumner Cohen.
A private Graveside Service was held at Temple Beth El Cemetery in Chelmsford. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or to the Alzheimer's Association
, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. The MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home is honored to assist the family during this difficult time. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit her memorial tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
