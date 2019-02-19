Dale B. Medugno

Loving Mother, Grandmother, Daughter Sister and Aunt



BILLERICA - Dale B. Medugno, age 62, died Monday at the D'Youville Life and Wellness Community in Lowell.



She was born in Winchester, September 24, 1956, a daughter of Constance M. (Depper) Gracie and the late George S. Gracie Jr. and was raised in Billerica before moving to Methuen. Dale enjoyed spending summers at Lake Winnipesaukee, she enjoyed fishing, boating and making her family laugh.



Dale was employed as a Registered Nurse for 35 years. She began her career at St. John's Hospital in Lowell and continued at Lahey Clinic, Lawrence General and Holy Family Hospital prior to her retirement.



Besides her mother, Dale is survived by her children, Veronica (Mulholland) Schaefer and her husband Jay of Salem, NH and Nicholas Medugno of Methuen; her sisters, Debra Sarno, Donna Jenkins and Denise Dempsey and her husband Eric all of Billerica; her two grandchildren, Jack and Althea Schaefer and many nieces and nephews.



MEDUGNO - Of Billerica, Feb. 18, Dale B. (Gracie) Medugno, Funeral Thursday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 8 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 9 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 5-7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Mass General Frontal Temporal Disorders Unit, www.giving.massgeneral.org/FTDunit Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.