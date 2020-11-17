Retired Billerica Police Officer
Billerica
Crandall – Of Billerica, November 12, Dale D. Crandall Sr. husband of Sandra E. (Dimodana) Crandall. Father of Dale D. Crandall Jr. of Billerica, Kim MacKenzie of NC, Scott Crandall and wife Tish of Billerica, Darel Crandall and wife Terri of Dunstable and Glenn Corbett of Lowell. Brother of Jon Crandall Sr. of Chelmsford and the late Elaine Harwick, Lloyd Crandall Jr., and Marvin Crandall. His grandchildren, Samantha, Frank and Paige MacKenzie, Aaron, Tori, Devon and Olivia Crandall, John, Maureen and Brian Corbett and the late Kristen Corbett.
Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Dale- aka Dad, Grampie, Sr., Elad, Hatter lived in Billerica all of his life.
He graduated from Howe High School in 1950 where he was named best male athlete and excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He led the Howe High School baseball team to the state finals in 1949, finishing the season with a .702 batting average. He was the outfielder with the strong arm and sweet swing. He was inducted into the Billerica Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. He received a football scholarship to Boston University, but decided to continue his baseball career at Tilton Academy and was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodger in 1952. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He later served on the Billerica Police Department from 1956-1969 where he was credited with saving several lives. He also was the owner and founder of ELAD Roofing.
He was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed cookouts at his home and anything that involved his family being together. He was constantly doing home improvement projects for and with his children at his home or theirs. He had a passion for finish work and an eye for detail. There was always room for one more coat of varnish. He was a member of the Billerica ELKS and the VFW where he enjoyed playing cards with his many friends.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 1 p.m. Face masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
Arrangements under the care of the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica.