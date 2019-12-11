Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
543 Bridge Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
St. Mary Cemetery
90 River Road
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Dale J. (Dillavou) Arseneault


1947 - 2019
Dale J. (Dillavou) Arseneault Obituary
Active member of St. Michael Parish; 72

LOWELL

Dale J. (Dillavou) Areseneault, 72, of the Christian Hill neighborhood in Lowell, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Dale was predeceased by her husband Normand J. Arseneault, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage.

Born in Lowell on March 23, 1947, she was a daughter of the late James and Aileen (Sheahan) Dillavou.

Prior to her retirement, Dale worked for over 40 years as an LPN at the former Saints Memorial Hospital and also met her husband Normand there.

Dale was an active member of St. Michael Parish serving as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of St. Michael's Senior Choir.

She loved reading, baking and shopping, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A loving soul, she was like no other. Her selfless giving and kind heart were just a few of the many qualities she possessed. She was a great listener and always had the best advice and support and never went without making anyone feeling special or loved. She will truly be missed by so many, but resting in the sweetest peace with her soulmate.

She is survived by her sons and their wives, Brian and Maria (Leite) Arseneault and Matthew Arseneault and Bonnie Caggianelli; her daughter, Michelle Arseneault; her grandchildren, Veronica, Hailee, Cody and Anna Arseneault, A.J. Caggianelli and Max Leite; her sister, Jan Sandberg and her husband Ken; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Robert and Sylvia Arseneault, Pearl Arseneault, Sandra Arseneault, Ronald and Denise Arseneault, Richard and Ann Arseneault; also several nieces and nephews.

ARSENEAULT

Relatives and friends are invited to Dale's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: the American Diabetes Assoc., 210 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Dale J. (Dillavou) Arseneault
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
