Dana Costello Biadi was born in Lowell on September 21,1943, the eldest child and daughter of John Harrington Costello and Peggy Palmer Costello, who lived at 305 Andover Street. Mr. Costello was the former publisher of The Lowell Sun.Dana was educated at Lowell High School, and later attended Pine Manor Junior College and Villa Mercede in Florence, Italy, where Dana met her future husband, Roberto Biadi, a native of Florence.After college, Dana worked in NYC before marrying Mr. Biadi in the Immaculate Conception Parish in Lowell, and then moved to Florence where she spent the rest of her life, and raised three children, Nicolo, Chloe and Lapo.Dana was an intelligent and vibrant personality who made an immediate and positive impact on anyone fortunate enough to meet her. She had many, many friends in Lowell, as well as in Rye Beach and No. Hampton NH, where she spent summers growing up. Dana was a relentless reader and passionate devotee of crossword puzzles.Dana is loved and greatly missed by her husband and children, her five grandchildren, as well as by her five brothers and sisters, and particularly by her loving nieces. Dana was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, sibling and aunt, who always considered Lowell to be her home.Dana passed away on November 15 in Florence, in her sleep, after a series of illnesses in the final years of her life. She was buried in Florence in late November.