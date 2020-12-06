1/1
Dana Costello Biadi
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dana Costello Biadi was born in Lowell on September 21,1943, the eldest child and daughter of John Harrington Costello and Peggy Palmer Costello, who lived at 305 Andover Street. Mr. Costello was the former publisher of The Lowell Sun.

Dana was educated at Lowell High School, and later attended Pine Manor Junior College and Villa Mercede in Florence, Italy, where Dana met her future husband, Roberto Biadi, a native of Florence.

After college, Dana worked in NYC before marrying Mr. Biadi in the Immaculate Conception Parish in Lowell, and then moved to Florence where she spent the rest of her life, and raised three children, Nicolo, Chloe and Lapo.

Dana was an intelligent and vibrant personality who made an immediate and positive impact on anyone fortunate enough to meet her. She had many, many friends in Lowell, as well as in Rye Beach and No. Hampton NH, where she spent summers growing up. Dana was a relentless reader and passionate devotee of crossword puzzles.

Dana is loved and greatly missed by her husband and children, her five grandchildren, as well as by her five brothers and sisters, and particularly by her loving nieces. Dana was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, sibling and aunt, who always considered Lowell to be her home.

Dana passed away on November 15 in Florence, in her sleep, after a series of illnesses in the final years of her life. She was buried in Florence in late November.



View the online memorial for DANA COSTELLO BIADI

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 5, 2020
I did not know her personally, But I did know the Costello from Vesper Country Club.
I am very sorry for your Loss.
Richard Kierce
Friend
December 5, 2020
Real sad to read the news today in the Sun...we all heard weeks ago that we lost a special person ...Dana took us everywhere growing up...movies, bowling, High Hat. Ice skating..Beach Club..after she was married we introduced her new husband to the slopes of Waterville Valley for a full day of skiing...She was so much fun to be around...The eldest of a great Lowell Family ,she will be missed by all.......Best to her family and all the Costello s from Lowell....From top to bottom there was no better Family to grow up with....Rest in Peace Dana...
Dennis Scannell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved