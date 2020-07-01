Loving Husband, Father and GrandfatherDRACUTDaniel A. Marion age 72, of Dracut passed away on Saturday June 27,2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family following a long and courageous battle with Cancer.He was the beloved husband of Diane M. (Ford) Marion with whom he had shared 43 years of marriage.Daniel was born in Lowell, MA. on June 14,1948 a son of the late Victor A. and Doris L. (Renaud) Marion.He attended Ste. Jeanne D'Arc grammer school and was a graduate of Lowell Trade School Class of 1966.Prior to his retirement Daniel had worked for McCord Winn Textron Corp. of Winchester,MA as a machine set up specialist for 40 years.In recent years he had worked as a Bartender in the local area.In his early years he had been a Boy Scout and was an Altar Boy at the former Ste. Jeanne D'arc Parish. He also enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, Exercising, his back yard birds and his Music. Daniel loved vacationing and family gatherings and most of all spending time with his wife Diane.In addition to his loving wife he is survived by his children: Daughter-Heather L. Masterson and her husband Joshua and their 4 Daughters- Kinslee, Hope,Hadley and Harper all of Pelham, NH. His Son-Daniel L. Marion and his fiancée Danielle Batherwich and their children-Adrianna, Lillianna and Kaleb all of Dracut. A Brother-James Marion and his wife Darlene of Lowell.Also survived by many nieces and nephews.He was also the brother of the late David, Paul and Richard Marion.MarionFamily and friends may call on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Please be aware that face coverings are respectfully required as well as social distancing to ensure everyone's safety. A Celebration of Daniel's Life will be held at a later date to be announced. In Lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to (CPCA) Concervation and Preservation Charities of America, 1100 Lakespur Landing Circle,#108, Lakespur, CA,94939. Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault Jr. (978 459 9315)