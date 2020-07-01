Daniel A. Marion
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather

DRACUT

Daniel A. Marion age 72, of Dracut passed away on Saturday June 27,2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family following a long and courageous battle with Cancer.

He was the beloved husband of Diane M. (Ford) Marion with whom he had shared 43 years of marriage.

Daniel was born in Lowell, MA. on June 14,1948 a son of the late Victor A. and Doris L. (Renaud) Marion.He attended Ste. Jeanne D'Arc grammer school and was a graduate of Lowell Trade School Class of 1966.

Prior to his retirement Daniel had worked for McCord Winn Textron Corp. of Winchester,MA as a machine set up specialist for 40 years.In recent years he had worked as a Bartender in the local area.

In his early years he had been a Boy Scout and was an Altar Boy at the former Ste. Jeanne D'arc Parish. He also enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, Exercising, his back yard birds and his Music. Daniel loved vacationing and family gatherings and most of all spending time with his wife Diane.

In addition to his loving wife he is survived by his children: Daughter-Heather L. Masterson and her husband Joshua and their 4 Daughters- Kinslee, Hope,Hadley and Harper all of Pelham, NH. His Son-Daniel L. Marion and his fiancée Danielle Batherwich and their children-Adrianna, Lillianna and Kaleb all of Dracut. A Brother-James Marion and his wife Darlene of Lowell.Also survived by many nieces and nephews.He was also the brother of the late David, Paul and Richard Marion.

Marion

Family and friends may call on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Please be aware that face coverings are respectfully required as well as social distancing to ensure everyone's safety. A Celebration of Daniel's Life will be held at a later date to be announced. In Lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to (CPCA) Concervation and Preservation Charities of America, 1100 Lakespur Landing Circle,#108, Lakespur, CA,94939. Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault Jr. (978 459 9315)



View the online memorial for Daniel A. Marion

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Archambault Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
978-459-9315
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved