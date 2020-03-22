|
|
Loving husband, father,
grandfather, great-grandfather
and friend
PELHAM, NH
Daniel A. Mendes, 92, a long time and well-known resident of Pelham, NH, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine R. (Barsalou) Mendes who died December 13, 2016.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 20, 1927, he was a son of the late John and the late Belvina (Avila) Mendes.
Daniel proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged February 13, 1945.
Before retiring, he was a self employed builder and developer as owner of Pelham Builders, Inc for over 40 years. He took great pride in naming numerous streets in town after his wife and children and sharing his knowledge of building with his sons. He worked alongside them for many years as they developed their craft.
Daniel enjoyed spending time with his family and had a true passion for farming. He loved sports, country music, animals and traveling to Vermont and the White Mountains with his wife of 71 years.
Dan is survived by eleven children Diane M. Bromley and her husband Douglas, Barbara A. Hale and her husband Fred, Daniel A. Mendes, Jr. and his wife Lena, Robert P. Mendes, David A. Mendes and his wife Marilyn, Gary M. Mendes and his wife Linda, Belvina A. Patterson and her husband Robert, Lorraine R. Gast, Michael A. Mendes, James R. Mendes and his wife Brenna and Tina L. Herbert and her husband Daniel; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; an uncle Manuel Avila and his wife Geraldine; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also father of the late Anthony D. Mendes and brother of the late Frederick Mendes and the late John Mendes.
Daniel will be dearly missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him. We have faith he is in the loving arms of his wife and son with a hammer in his hand and a song in his heart. We love and miss you already Dad!
MENDES
In accordance with Federal, State and Local authorities surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, all services will be held privately for his family. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME. (603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Daniel A. Mendes
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2020