Loving partner, father, grandfather, brother and friend
Daniel C. Plourde Sr. of Nashua, NH, a former longtime resident of Tyngsborough, passed away on November 10, 2020 with his family at his side, aged 67 years. He was born in Lowell, June 14, 1953, the son of the late Charles J. and Bernadette A. (Halligan) Plourde.
Mr. Plourde received his early education in the Tyngsborough school system and was a graduate of Tyngsborough High School. He furthered his education at Daniel Webster College.
He began his career as an Air Traffic Controller, and following that, in 1982, he started his own construction company, Plourde General Construction, serving the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire, retiring just last year. Apart from running his business, Dan enjoyed spending time with family and friends. An avid golfer, he played every chance he could.
He was a member of the H.E. Fletcher Club in Westford, and the Moose Club #2276 in Zephyrhills, Florida. He loved to travel, especially to Florida in recent years. Daniel loved to cook, play board games and cribbage, and also enjoyed watching cartoons.
Dan will always be remembered for his strong work ethic and love of family and friends.
He is survived by his loving partner of over 30 years, Michele Lutz of Nashua, NH. His two daughters, Melissa DeBeaucourt and her husband David of Chelmsford, and Melinda Westberry of Westford. A son, Daniel C. Plourde Jr. of Manchester, NH. Six grandchildren, David DeBeaucourt Jr., Justin DeBeaucourt, Jacob Westberry, Andy Westberry, Kenny Westberry and Cameron Westberry. Two sisters, Kathy Hatfield and her husband Carl "Spike" of Merrimack, NH and Mary Plourde Reid and her husband Billy of Zephyrhills, FL. Two brothers, Steven Plourde of Zephyrhills, FL and Chuck Plourde and his wife Terry of Wesley Chapel, FL, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves two uncles, Norman J. Plourde of Dracut, and David Halligan of Falmouth, Maine, and his best friend, Peter Cassidy of Pelham, NH. He was the brother of the late Michael Plourde.
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, for a walk-through visitation on Monday from 4 to 8 PM. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at St. Mary Church, 25 North Road, Chelmsford, at 11 AM. Interment in Tyngsborough Memorial Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing respectfully required at all services. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions in his name to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give
). Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Dan's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com