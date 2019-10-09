|
|
Loving son, brother, cousin and friend
Delray, Florida
Daniel E. "Danny" Cawley, 30, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his Delray residence due to complications of epilepsy. Born in Lowell on July 7, 1989, he was the loving son of Karen (Souza) Cawley who survives him and the late Edward "Ted" Cawley.
Danny was a graduate of Tewksbury High School, Class of 2007, and attended Bridgewater State University. Danny spent many years working in the restaurant and hospitality community of Del Ray Beach, Florida.
He was an avid swimmer and lacrosse player, and loved time spent at Popponesset Beach on the Cape with his beloved family and friends.
In addition to his mother Karen, he leaves two siblings, Ryan M. and Jennifer E. Cawley, all of Tewksbury; grandfather Albert Souza of Lowell: many aunts and uncles, Patricia (Cawley) and Peter Foye of Acton, Susan (Cawley) and Thomas Ryan of Groton, Peter and Mary (Hickham) Cawley of Virginia Beach, VA, Michelle (Souza) and Nicholas Natella of Newburyport and Christine (Souza) and Thomas Gilligan of Lowell; also many cousins and friends.
CAWLEY
It being the family's request, all funeral services are private. For those who wish, donations in Danny's name may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation New England, 650 Suffolk Street #405, Lowell, MA 01854. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Daniel E. Cawley
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 9, 2019