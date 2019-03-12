Daniel "Bubba" E. Goodwin

Beloved Billerica Pop Warner and Little League Coach



BILLERICA - Daniel "Bubba" E. Goodwin, age 65, died unexpectedly Sunday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington.



He was born in Lowell, April 13, 1953, a son of the late Herman B. and Eleanor K.P. (Riley) Goodwin and lived in Billerica all of his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.



Bubba was employed as a Machine Operator having retired from Mass Bay Commuter Rail in 2013 after working for over 30 years.



One of Bubba's greatest joys was being a Pop Warner Football Coach for over 30 years, he was also a former Billerica Little League Coach and Safety Officer and was involved in the Billerica Challenger League. He was a member of the Billerica Lodge of Elks and was given the honor of Elk of the Year in 2018 and enjoyed volunteering at the Elks. He also served on the Billerica School Committee.



Bubba is survived by his daughters, Michelle Calabro and her husband Timothy of Methuen and Lisa Goodwin of Billerica; his former wife and friend Debbie (Bauer) Goodwin; his brother, Herman "Tim" Goodwin of Billerica; his sister, Margaret Keefe of Billerica; grandfather of Andre, Nathan and Natalia Malcolm and Luca and Domenic Calabro and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Phyllis Cross, Ruth Goodwin and Orrin "Obe" Goodwin.



