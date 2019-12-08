|
Former Co-Owner Lowell Fruit Company
HUDSON, NH
Daniel E. Stagnone, 88, of Hudson, New Hampshire passed away peacefully Thursday evening December 5, 2019 at the Merrimack Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH.
He was the loving husband of the late Patricia A. (Nelson) Stagnone who died in August of 2018.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, January 1, 1931, a son of the late Joseph and the late Helen (Finnegan) Stagnone, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Keith Academy.
A veteran of the Korean War, Dan proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.
For most of his life Dan worked with his father and brother as owners of Lowell Fruit Company until his retirement.
Among his many interests, Dan enjoyed playing golf and watching football, especially the Patriots, and golf with his late wife Pat.
He is survived by a son Daniel E. Stagnone and his wife Sharon of Londondery, NH; two daughters Maryellen Stagnone of Pompano Beach, FL and Lisa Prescott and her husband Michael of Dracut; four grandchildren Matthew Stagnone and his wife Beth, Laura Stagnone Bennett and her husband Richard, Kevin Prescott and Morgan Prescott; three great grandchildren Charlotte Bennett, Violet Stagnone and Sophie Bennett; two brothers Louis Stagnone and his wife Shirley of Lowell and Frank Stagnone and his wife Tish of Chelmsford; a sister-in-law Marge Stagnone of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late James Stagnone and the late Joseph Stagnone.
Stagnone
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM on Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 10:30 to 12:00 Noon followed by his Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 12 o'clock Noon. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in North Tewksbury. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019