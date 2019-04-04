|
formerly of Lowell, MA; 78 Freeport, ME Daniel F. O'Leary, Jr., 78, of Freeport, formerly of Lowell, MA died March 26, 2019 at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough after a period of failing health.
He was born in Boston, MA, March 20, 1941 a son of the late Daniel and Rosemary (Mehan) O'Leary, Sr.
Dan graduated from St. Sebastian School in Needham, MA in 1959 and Tufts University in Boston. He was a veteran serving with the US Navy. Mr. O'Leary owned and operated Sun Down a clothing manufacturer in Lowell, MA for many years.
He leaves his longtime partner, Lorraine Jorgensen of Freeport, his son, Daniel O'Leary of Hampton, NH, two daughters, Tara O'Leary of Arlington, MA, Katherine O'Leary of Hampton, NH, his brother, Joseph O'Leary of San Diego, CA, his sisters, Nancy O'Leary of Santa Monica, CA, Deirdre O'Leary of Rye Beach, NH, 8 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. O'Leary Private services will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New England Brittany Rescue, c/o Bonnie Paiva, 829 Mill Street, Marion, MA 02738. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, NH.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 4, 2019