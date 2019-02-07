Daniel G. Aunchman

Purple Heart Recipient, WW II; 99



LOWELL - Daniel G. Aunchman, 99, a lifelong resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at a local health care facility. Dan was the beloved husband of Arlene M. "Pat" (Patrick) Aunchman, with whom he would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on November 24, 2019.



Born in Schenectady, NY on September 12, 1919, he was a son of the late Daniel G. and Agnes (Boyle) Aunchman.



Dan served with the Unites States Army during World War II seeing action in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe. He received many citations including the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart Medal for injuries sustained in France.



A devout Catholic, he was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael Church, a member of the Holy Name Society and was also a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society for over 40 years. Following his retirement, Dan was a fixture at the daily Mass.



Always generous with his time, Dan was always willing to help someone in need.



He was employed as a plumber, first with the Plumber's and Pipe Fitter's Union, Local 132 of Lowell and then with the Plumber's Union, Local 12 of Boston, serving with the two unions for over 71 years.



In his younger years, Dan enjoyed playing baseball, in later years he enjoyed fishing and ice fishing. He enjoyed watching all of the local sports teams, but the Red Sox were his favorite. He was happy to see them finally win the World Series in 2004.



In addition to his wife, Dan leaves three children, Sharon Kuhn and her husband Brad of Park City, UT, Gary Aunchman and his wife Elizabeth (Aucoin) of Lowell and Denise Piekos of N. Chelmsford; five grandchildren, Todd Kuhn and his wife Carrie, Ryan Kuhn, Kristen, Caitlin and Justin Piekos; seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He was a brother of the late Esther Watson, Henry Aunchman, Etta Hesson and Gerald Aunchman.



AUNCHMAN - Relatives and friends are invited to Dan's Life Celebration on Sunday, from 2 until 6 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: St. Michael School, 21 Sixth St., Lowell, MA 01850 or to St. Michael St. Vincent de Paul Society, 543 Bridge St., Lowell, MA 01850.