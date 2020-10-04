1/1
Daniel G. Degan
1963 - 2020
LOWELL - Daniel G. Degan, age 57, a longtime resident of Lowell died unexpectedly Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Lowell on February 26, 1963, and was a son of the late Daniel G. and Ester (Laird) Degan. He received his early education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School in Tyngsboro.

Daniel was employed for over 20 years as a painter for the City of Lowell.

He is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Kathy Degan of Tyngsboro and Dennis and Christine Degan of Lowell; two nephews, Maxwell Degan of Tyngsboro and Ayden Degan of Lowell; and a niece, Lauren Degan of Tyngsboro.

DEGAN - Daniel's Funeral Service will be private. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Daniel's memory to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
