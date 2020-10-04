LOWELL - Daniel G. Degan, age 57, a longtime resident of Lowell died unexpectedly Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Lowell on February 26, 1963, and was a son of the late Daniel G. and Ester (Laird) Degan. He received his early education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School in Tyngsboro.
Daniel was employed for over 20 years as a painter for the City of Lowell.
He is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Kathy Degan of Tyngsboro and Dennis and Christine Degan of Lowell; two nephews, Maxwell Degan of Tyngsboro and Ayden Degan of Lowell; and a niece, Lauren Degan of Tyngsboro.
DEGAN - Daniel's Funeral Service will be private. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Daniel's memory to the charity of one's choice.
