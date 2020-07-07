of Lowell; 96
LOWELL
Daniel G. 'Buddy' Doyle, 96, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He is now at peace with his beloved Mary M. (Cox) Doyle who passed away on April 8, 2004.
A son of the late Anthony A. Doyle and the late Mary (Moynihan) Doyle, he was born May 19, 1924, in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools, graduating from Keith Academy, Class of 1941. He served with the United States Army during World War II, enlisting a year after the Battle at Pearl Harbor, and having participated in the D- Day invasion, returned to Lowell after his honorable discharge.
Buddy made his lifelong home in Lowell, and was retired from Service Merchandise where he worked for over ten years as a Regional Operations Vice President.
His survivors include his son, Daniel Owen Doyle of Kissimmee, FL; his grandchildren, Kristen J. Roy of Lowell, with whom he resided, Caroline M. Dolan of Hudson, NH, Daniel P. Doyle of Seabrook, NH, Kathleen Doyle of Richmond, VA, and John Doyle of NH; his great grandchildren, Joshua Daniel Dolan and Ashleigh Natasha Dolan, and Nate Doyle and William Doyle; his dear friend, John Dowling; along with several other relatives and friends.
He was the father of the late Judithann Doyle-Towne, and brother of the late Eileen Rouine and Virginia Rogers.
YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS VISITATION WEDNESDAY MORNING, JULY 8, 2020, FROM 10 UNTIL 12 NOON AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. HIS GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 1 P.M. AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PLEASE MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING AND IF YOU DO NOT FEEL COMFORTABLE ATTENDING, HIS FAMILY COMPLETELY UNDERSTANDS. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME TO THE MONASTERY OF ST. CLARE, P.O. BOX 333, LOWELL MA 01853. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM
