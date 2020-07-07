1/1
Daniel G. "Buddy" Doyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Lowell; 96

LOWELL

Daniel G. 'Buddy' Doyle, 96, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He is now at peace with his beloved Mary M. (Cox) Doyle who passed away on April 8, 2004.

A son of the late Anthony A. Doyle and the late Mary (Moynihan) Doyle, he was born May 19, 1924, in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools, graduating from Keith Academy, Class of 1941. He served with the United States Army during World War II, enlisting a year after the Battle at Pearl Harbor, and having participated in the D- Day invasion, returned to Lowell after his honorable discharge.

Buddy made his lifelong home in Lowell, and was retired from Service Merchandise where he worked for over ten years as a Regional Operations Vice President.

His survivors include his son, Daniel Owen Doyle of Kissimmee, FL; his grandchildren, Kristen J. Roy of Lowell, with whom he resided, Caroline M. Dolan of Hudson, NH, Daniel P. Doyle of Seabrook, NH, Kathleen Doyle of Richmond, VA, and John Doyle of NH; his great grandchildren, Joshua Daniel Dolan and Ashleigh Natasha Dolan, and Nate Doyle and William Doyle; his dear friend, John Dowling; along with several other relatives and friends.

He was the father of the late Judithann Doyle-Towne, and brother of the late Eileen Rouine and Virginia Rogers.

Doyle

YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS VISITATION WEDNESDAY MORNING, JULY 8, 2020, FROM 10 UNTIL 12 NOON AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. HIS GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 1 P.M. AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PLEASE MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING AND IF YOU DO NOT FEEL COMFORTABLE ATTENDING, HIS FAMILY COMPLETELY UNDERSTANDS. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME TO THE MONASTERY OF ST. CLARE, P.O. BOX 333, LOWELL MA 01853. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Daniel G. 'Buddy' Doyle

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved