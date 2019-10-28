Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Delaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Delaney Obituary
...Veteran, I.B.E.W. 103 electrician; 73

TEWKSBURY

Danny died unexpectedly at the V.A. in West Roxbury on Oct. 25, at age 72. He was the beloved husband for 37 years of Jeanne (Corson) and the late Linda (Strasser) who died in 1981; son of the late Mary (Blanchard) and Jeremiah "Jerry" Delaney. Father of Lori A. Delaney-Hull and husband Daryl of Lowell, Herbert Delaney and wife Rachel (Hurrell) of Concord, NH, Danielle Collorone and husband Richard Jr. of Townsend, Joseph J. Delaney and wife Tat'yana (Bocharnikova) of Sunderland, Lori Osborne and her s.o. Michael Owens of Salisbury, S.F.C. Dana Osborne, U.S. Army, and wife Julia (Campbell) of Harrisville, NH; "Papa" of 22 Grandchildren who were his world! Brother of Jeremiah J. "Jay" Delaney and wife Corinne (Cefalo) of Tewksbury, Thomas J. Delaney of Methuen, Denise Sullivan of Tewksbury; and uncle of many. He was a Vietnam War Navy Vet., Union Electrician, and resided in Leominster.

Delaney

Visiting hours Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury, followed by a Celebration of Life. Please meet at church for 11:30. Burial in the Mass Veteran's Memorial Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 or www.fisherhouse.org For complete obituary visit tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Daniel J. Delaney
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now