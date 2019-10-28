|
...Veteran, I.B.E.W. 103 electrician; 73
TEWKSBURY
Danny died unexpectedly at the V.A. in West Roxbury on Oct. 25, at age 72. He was the beloved husband for 37 years of Jeanne (Corson) and the late Linda (Strasser) who died in 1981; son of the late Mary (Blanchard) and Jeremiah "Jerry" Delaney. Father of Lori A. Delaney-Hull and husband Daryl of Lowell, Herbert Delaney and wife Rachel (Hurrell) of Concord, NH, Danielle Collorone and husband Richard Jr. of Townsend, Joseph J. Delaney and wife Tat'yana (Bocharnikova) of Sunderland, Lori Osborne and her s.o. Michael Owens of Salisbury, S.F.C. Dana Osborne, U.S. Army, and wife Julia (Campbell) of Harrisville, NH; "Papa" of 22 Grandchildren who were his world! Brother of Jeremiah J. "Jay" Delaney and wife Corinne (Cefalo) of Tewksbury, Thomas J. Delaney of Methuen, Denise Sullivan of Tewksbury; and uncle of many. He was a Vietnam War Navy Vet., Union Electrician, and resided in Leominster.
Visiting hours Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury, followed by a Celebration of Life. Please meet at church for 11:30. Burial in the Mass Veteran's Memorial Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 or www.fisherhouse.org For complete obituary visit tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2019