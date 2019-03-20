Daniel J. Loureiro, 49



HAVERHILL - Daniel J. Loureiro, 49, passed away after a brief illness with his partner of 23 years, Heidi Mitchell, by his side.



Dan was born in Lowell, MA on April 25, 1969, son of Donald J. Loureiro and Patricia (Tevepaugh) Loureiro of Pelham, NH. He was a graduate of Pelham High School and The Golf Academy of the South, Orlando, Florida, where he earned a degree in Golf Studies and Business Management.



He was employed as a delivery driver for New England Ice Cream based out of Norton, MA. In his free time, you could always find Dan golfing, restoring cars or spending time with Heidi.



Besides his partner and parents, Dan is survived by his sister, Michelle McKeon, her husband Brian and his two nieces Casey and Madison. Dan is also survived by the Mitchells, his extended family who cherished him as one of their own.



Dan was predeceased by his loving grandmother Delia Loureiro.



LOUREIRO - Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, March 22nd, from



9-10:30AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will follow at 10:30AM. His spring burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home." Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary