Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather
And Great Grandfather
Billerica
Billerica – Daniel J. McKenna, Age 86, beloved husband of Carol (Kelley) McKenna died peacefully at their home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Boston, January 12, 1934, a son of the late James P. and Margaret M. (Chisholm) McKenna and lived in Billerica for most of his life.
Dan was employed as a Teamster Truck Driver for Blue Line Express and later worked in the Facilities Department at Harvard University. Prior to his retirement, Dan was employed as the Facilities Manager at Dan's Auto Repair in Billerica.
Besides his wife, Dan is survived by his daughters, Patricia Landry and her husband Brian of Spartanburg, SC, Jeanne McBrearty of Pepperell, Kathy Okinaga and her spouse Loren of Greensville, SC and Kelly Harlow Magararu and her husband Marc of Billerica; his sons, Daniel McKenna and his wife Anne and Michael and his wife Paulette McKenna of Nova Scotia, Canada, Robert McKenna of Florida, James McKenna and his wife Susan of Litchfield, NH, John McKenna and his wife Christina of Billerica, Brian Harlow, John Harlow and his wife Maria and Steven Harlow all of Billerica;
his siblings, Al McKenna and his late wife Marion of Billerica, Bernard McKenna and his wife Karen of Conway, SC, Estelle Hoff and her husband Frank of Billerica, Margaret Hartshorn and her husband Robert of Billerica, Florence Correa and her husband Arthur of Billerica, Marion Solazzo and her late husband John of Lowell, Christina Brown and her husband David of Billerica, Maryellen Morey and her husband David of Billerica, Julie Anderson of Billerica, John McKenna and his wife Mary of Revere, Jane Honnors and her husband Robert of Pepperell, Richard McKenna and his wife Sandra of Billerica. He is also survived by 32 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late Mark Landry, he was the brother of the late James McKenna and his wife Hyacinth McKenna of Nashua, NH, the late Elaine Saunders and her husband Robert and the late Colin McKenna and his wife Donna.
At the request of the family, all funeral arrangements will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Billerica, 19 Campbell Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Daniel J. McKenna