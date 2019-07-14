Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services

Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
BLAKE CHELSMFORD FUNERAL HOME
24 Worthen St.
CHELMSFORD, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
BLAKE CHELSMFORD FUNERAL HOME
24 Worthen St.
CHELMSFORD, MA
View Map
Daniel J. Purtell


1953 - 2019
Daniel J. Purtell Obituary
longtime Chelmsford resident; 66

CHELMSFORD

Daniel J. Purtell, 66, longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Somerville, MA on May 19, 1953 and was a son of the late James P. and Helene M. (Caligandis) Purtell.

Daniel was a graduate of Chelmsford High School Class of 1973 and has been a longtime employee of the United States Coast Guard in Boston as an accounting clerk. He was a car enthusiast, spending time working on cars in his garage. Daniel also enjoyed hiking and was an avid collector of model trains.

He leaves his brothers; James Purtell and his wife Beverly of Chelmsford, and George Purtell and his wife Mary of Westford, his niece Lauren Purtell of North Conway, NH, and many cousins.

Purtell

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:00 am in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will be held at 11 o'clock in the funeral home followed by interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the /, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on July 14, 2019
