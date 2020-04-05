|
|
Daniel J. Toohey Sr.
Loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather Retired Lowell Police Officer; US Navy Veteran of WWIIand Korean War
With his signature badge of courage and acceptance, Daniel J. Toohey Sr., 94, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020, at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA. His love of life and deep faith valiantly propelled him through kidney, vascular and heart disease for many vigorous years. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (Duffy) Toohey, who died in 1981.
Dan was born in Lowell on August 12, 1925 to the late Peter and Mary (Sullivan) Toohey. He attended St. Michael's School and Lowell High School. He joined the Civil Conservation Corps (CCC's), and in 1942, enlisted in the United States Navy. He served in World War II and the Korean War as an Aviation Machinist's Mate. He was trained in radio communications and radar as well. While stationed in England at Dunkeswell Air Field, he flew in PBY-S's as a flight engineer and a turret gunner searching for Nazi subs in the Bay of Biscay.
Upon leaving the Navy, he served as a Lowell Police Officer and later worked for many years as a Corrections Officer at MCI Concord. With his pilot's license and ham radio operator's license, he enjoyed a lifelong fascination for aviation. After he retired, he also earned a license to pilot boats on National Park Canal tours. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Margaret of Scotland Church, and a longtime member of the Chelmsford Amateur Radio Club.
Dan's dedication to family and friends is his lasting legacy. His core values will forever live in the hearts of all those who had the great honor of knowing him. They will draw upon his ultimate model for living life to the fullest when faced with challenges. A great listener and resourceful problem solver, Dan was open to helping everyone who came to his door. He had many hobbies and interests including carpentry, photography, bee-keeping, fixing any and everything, and repurposing, recycling and reinventing whatever his home and family needed. Anyone he met was quickly drawn to his kind demeanor and bright blue "smiling Irish eyes".
He is survived by five children, Mary Ann Nolan and her husband John, Meg Toohey, Cyndy Guerin and her husband Jim, Danny Toohey and his wife Donna, and Jimmy Toohey and his wife Susan. He leaves 13 grandchildren, Heidi Wolfgang Dukeshire, Kelly Wolfgang True, Jack Nolan, Daniel Nolan, Mary Elizabeth Nolan Demas, Amy Guerin, Eric Guerin, Rick Toohey, Leeanne Toohey, Lynne Toohey Razza, Marie Toohey, Liam Toohey, and Kian Toohey, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends, especially his treasured friend, Theresa Plouffe. He is also survived by a sister, Kathleen Davis, a brother, Peter Toohey and his wife Pat, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Duffy. He was the brother of the late Jack Toohey, Ellen Terrana, Mary Silva, Sheila Stapanowich, and Joan Toohey.
TOOHEY - Out of love and concern for his many friends, the immediate family will hold a private Graveside Service to be live-streamed on the internet on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Please follow this link to join the family online: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/84832952 A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date so that all who knew and loved Dan can joyfully gather in person to remember and honor his legacy. Arrangements are in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Dan's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020