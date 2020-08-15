1/1
Daniel J. Walsh
1947 - 2020
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL- Daniel J. Walsh, 73, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was a loving husband and father of three. Danny was born in Lowell, MA, on February 5, 1947, the son of Eugene and Bessie (Hamblin) Walsh. A 1965 graduate of Chelmsford high school, he spent the majority of his life in Chelmsford and Westford before moving to Florida in 1999. He loved sports, fishing, old classic cars, oldies music, and car rides to the lake (Winnipesaukee) or into the country. He enjoyed going to Fenway Park, listening to Red Sox baseball games on the radio, car races, deep sea fishing, and spending time with his three boys. A retired Chelmsford police officer, he served many years with his three brothers. Danny also enjoyed long talks with his sister-in-law Sharon and spontaneous trips to visit with friends and family. Lots of good times and memories were made with his sister and brothers on Turnpike road. We were blessed with his contagious smile and great sense of humor.

He was predeceased by: his parents, Eugene and Bessie (Hamblin) Walsh; and brother, John Walsh of Chelmsford. He is survived by: his beloved wife, Susan (Nastek) Walsh of Port St. Lucie Florida; his three sons, Gregory Walsh and his wife Mary Jane (Harris) of Wolfeboro, NH; Jason Walsh and his wife Rennae (McLane) of Tuftonboro, NH; and Stephen Walsh of Port St. Lucie, FL; his siblings, Eugene Walsh (Carole) of Chelmsford, William Walsh (Judith) of Chelmsford, and Claire Greeley (Paul Chamberland) of Lowell. He is also survived by four grandchildren (Peyton, Jacob, Roslyn, and Conlan Walsh) and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.
