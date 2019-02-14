|
|
Daniel James (Runyan) Krasovich
Daniel James (Runyan) Krasovich, born on Feb. 3, 1987 passed away Feb. 8, 2019 at the Rochester, NY hospital after battling a long illness.
He is survived by his mother Linda Runyan, father George Krasovich, his children Paige and Emma, brother George, sister Brittany, half sister Mallisa Krasovich, grandmother Karen Runyan, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. There will be a memorial service at the First Congregational Church, 18 Andover St., Billerica @ 11:00 Saturday 16, 2019.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2019