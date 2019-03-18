Daniel L. Daley

of Chelmsford



CHELMSFORD - Daniel L. Daley, 81, a resident of Chelmsford since 1966, passed away at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Mary S. (Breen) Daley with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.



Born in Boston on October 21, 1937, he was the son of the late John J. and Margaret (O'Connell) Daley. Daniel was raised and educated in Brighton. After graduating from Don Bosco, he proudly went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army.



Prior to his retirement, he worked for New England Telephone as a central office equipment installer for 36 years. Daniel belonged to the Retired Men's Club of Arlington, Chelmsford Elks, Knights of Columbus and the Chelmsford Senior Center. In his spare time, he enjoyed delivering for Meals on Wheels.



He was a communicant of St. Mary's Parish, Chelmsford.



In addition to his wife, Mary, Daniel is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Daniel Daley and his wife Patricia of Miami Shores, FL, Kerry Bellemore and her husband Craig of Haverhill and John Daley of Chelmsford; his seven grandchildren, Kiera, Eamonn, Bryan, Sean, Kyle, Elijah and Finnegan. He also leaves his brother, William Daley and his wife Judith of Braintree.



He is predeceased by his brother John J. Daley, Jr. and his sister Carol Fallon.



DALEY - Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 pm, at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 o'clock at St. Mary's Parish, 25 North Road, CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Daniel's name may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr.