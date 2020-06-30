Daniel L. Goodwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Chelmsford, MA

Daniel Luster Goodwin, 65, of Chelmsford, MA died Monday June 29, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital after a brief illness.

He was married to the late Karen L. (Dinnigan) Goodwin who died April 17, 2002.

Born in Stoneham, he was the son of the late James and Louisa (Akerley) Goodwin. He graduated from North Reading High School with the class of 1972. He attended Culinary College.

Daniel was the general manager for Bickford's Restaurant in Acton, and previously owned and operated Seafood Connections of Chelmsford.

Daniel was an avid sports fan he enjoyed the Red Sox and New England Patriots. He enjoyed golfing, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Ashley Goodwin of Chelmsford, Courtney McLaughlin and her husband Kevin of Merrimack, NH, two step daughters, Amy and her husband Joseph Conner of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Kristen and her husband Ted Nunes of Ledyard, CT; six grandchildren, Kyle LaCroix, Haley, Todd and Sydney Nunes, Quinn and Connor McLaughlin; two brothers, James Goodwin of South Port, NC and Ronald and his wife Jackie Goodwin of Wilmington, MA, and many loving nieces and nephews.

GOODWIN

Daniel Luster Goodwin, 65, of Chelmsford, died Mon. June 29, 2020. Visiting hours Wed. 5 to 8 P.M. Funeral Thurs. at 10am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Daniel L. Goodwin


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved