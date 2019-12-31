Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Parish
115 Middlesex St.
North Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel P. O'Neill


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel P. O'Neill Obituary
NORTH CHELMSFORD

Daniel P. O'Neill, age 80, a resident of North Chelmsford, formerly of Salem and Peabody, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Care One at Concord, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of J. Bonnie (Serra) O'Neill with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Dan was born in Salem, MA, on December 21, 1939 and was a son of the late Michael and Johanna (Coleman) O'Neill. In addition to his loving wife, Dan leaves his son Daniel P. O'Neill and his wife Lauren of Morristown, NJ, his daughter, Kelly P. Beattie and her husband Mark of Westford, his 6 grandchildren Matthew, William, and Tara O'Neill, and Jennifer, Sarah, and Scott Beattie, his brothers John "Jack" O'Neill of Wenham, and Michael O'Neill and his wife Irene "Sis" of Peabody, his brother-in-law Ronald Serra of Arlington, VA, and several nieces and nephews. Sadly, he was predeceased by his brother Joseph O'Neill and late wife Diane.

Visiting Hours

Will be held on Wed, Jan. 1, from 3:00 - 6:00 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thurs at 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 115 Middlesex St., NORTH CHELMSFORD. Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Daniel's name to Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Daniel P. O'Neill
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -