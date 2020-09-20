1/1
Daniel R. Cody
1958 - 2020
of Lowell; 62

Lowell

Daniel R. Cody, age 62, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Lawrence General Hospital after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy.

He was born in Lowell on Feb. 11, 1958, a son of the late Robert and Myrto (Lagasse) Cody. Dan was a lifelong resident of Lowell and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

Before his retirement, he was an electrician most of his life and worked for his father's business in his early years. He also worked for several other electrical contractors in the Lowell area.

Dan was a member of the Lowell Lodge of Elks in Lowell and a member of the New England Van Club. Earlier in his life, he enjoyed scuba diving especially at the Nubble Light House in York, Maine.

He is survived by his son, Robert D. Cody of Lowell and his former wife, Fernanda Silva of Hudson, NH. He also leaves several extended family members and dear friends. He was the brother of the late Michael W. Cody who passed away in 2015.

Arrangements - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dan's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 4 to 7pm. A Prayer Service will take place in the Funeral Home at 6:30pm. For those attending, facial coverings are respectfully required and social distancing measures will be in place. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.mda.org/ - To share your thoughts and memories of Dan, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Daniel R. Cody

Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Laurin Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
