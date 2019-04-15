Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Delorey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel R. Delorey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel R. Delorey Obituary
Daniel R. Delorey, Jr. of Tewksbury

Of Tewksbury, Daniel R. "Rod" Delorey, Jr., age 85, passed away April 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Marjorie D. (White). Father of Katherine A. Morris, Susan M. Delorey-Smith, Daniel R. Delorey, III, Patricia J. Flodin, Cynthia A. Delorey and Pamela J. Delorey. He leaves 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Calling hours are Wednesday, April 17, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18 at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Pointe Hospice House, Attn: Daniel R. Delorey, Jr. Tribute Walkway Brick Fund, 360 North Ave. Haverhill, MA 01830. See obituary at www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now