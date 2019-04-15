|
Daniel R. Delorey, Jr. of Tewksbury
Of Tewksbury, Daniel R. "Rod" Delorey, Jr., age 85, passed away April 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Marjorie D. (White). Father of Katherine A. Morris, Susan M. Delorey-Smith, Daniel R. Delorey, III, Patricia J. Flodin, Cynthia A. Delorey and Pamela J. Delorey. He leaves 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Calling hours are Wednesday, April 17, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18 at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Pointe Hospice House, Attn: Daniel R. Delorey, Jr. Tribute Walkway Brick Fund, 360 North Ave. Haverhill, MA 01830. See obituary at www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 15, 2019