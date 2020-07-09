LOWELL – Mr. Daniel "Butch" R. Knowlton, 73, passed away on Monday July 6th at Lowell General Hospital.
Dan was born on January 18, 1947 in Lowell, Massachusetts a son of the late Daniel W. and Clara (Corr) Knowlton.
Educated through the Dracut schools, Dan was a graduate of Dracut High School. After his schooling he went on to train as a carpenter and later became a finished carpenter working for over 40 years up until his retirement at Old Canal Builders.
Dan was a committed and dedicated member of the Lowell Eye Opener's Group of Alcohol Anonymous for over 31 years. He was an avid golfer and was part of the St Margaret's Bowling League. He was most happy spending time at the beach with his family.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Vanessa (Stamp) Knowlton, two sons, Adam Sullivan and his wife Kathryn and Kurt Knowlton; he leaves a daughter, Aisling Snow; a brother, Fred Knowlton and his wife Charlie; three sisters, Betty Southworth and her husband Raymond, Judy Knowlton and her partner Leslie Parker, and Pamela Eldrige; also four grandchildren, Jakob and Isabel Sullivan and Elizabeth and William Knowlton; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was pre-deceased by his brother, Donald Knowlton and his granddaughter, Brenya Sullivan.
Relatives and friends will be received on Friday July 10th at M.R. LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket Street, Lowell from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Face masks and spacing will be required to enter building per government rules and regulations due to Covid 19. His burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wilson House of East Dorset (Co-Founder of Alcoholics Anonymous), 378 Village Street, East Dorset, VT 05253. (www.wilsonhouse.org
