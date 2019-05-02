|
decorated Veteran, Master Carpenter; 90 TEWKSBURY Mr. Daniel Robert "Danny" Piantaggini, Sr., age 90, died peacefully on Sunday evening, April 28, at Rivercourt Residences in Groton, after a long struggle with failing health. He was the beloved husband of Edna M. (Drinkwater) Piantaggini, with whom he had celebrated a sixty-seventh wedding anniversary this past February 11th.
Danny was born in Lawrence, a son of the late Louis and Jenny (Giammatteo) Piantaggini, and raised in Lawrence. He enlisted into the U.S. Army, and became a forward observer for the 1st Cavalry, 99th Field Artillery Battalion. He participated in heavy fighting, and received a Purple Heart for battle wounds. Additionally, he earned the UN Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars. Later in life, reflecting on his service, he would remark how lucky he was to have survived, when so many of his peers had made the ultimate sacrifice. In his twilight years, he was named a Korean Ambassador For Peace by the U.S. State Department.
Upon his honorable discharge, after his wartime marriage, he worked in warehouse distribution in the record industry. During that time he began learning basic carpentry skills from his father-in-law and later became a cabinet maker and master carpenter. With high customer satisfaction and increasing demand for his skills, he founded Danny's Carpentry, which he successfully operated until retirement.
He and Edna were known for their talent, grace and skill enjoying Ballroom Dancing. In true Italian family tradition, Danny also cultivated, harvested, processed the grapes, and crafted his own wine. Danny loved hunting and fishing, and time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was famous on South Street with the neighborhood children, for fabricating and operating a small scale, ride-on, backyard railroad, complete with a whistle and working crossing gates.
(Besides his wife) he leaves three sons, Daniel Piantaggini Jr., and his wife Kathy (Murch) of Pepperell, Donald Piantaggini and his wife Susan (Gianetta) of Pepperell, and David Piantaggini and his wife Sandra (Petullo) of Hudson, NH; six grandchildren, Andrea Piantaggini of Pepperell, Amy Piantaggini of Danbury CT, Lance Piantaggini and his wife Christa of Northampton, MA, Laurie Piantaggini and her fiancée Jordan Aguirre of Lynn, MA, Jeffrey Piantaggini and Tara Piantaggini both of Hudson, NH; three great grandchildren, Danielle, Dean, and Cade; a sister, Rachele Hadley of Methuen; a sister-in-law, Angie Piantigini of Lawrence; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his sister, Lena Gaudette, and brother Pasquale "Patsy" Piantigini. PIANTAGGINI Visiting hours Friday, May 3, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 4, at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial with Army Honors at St. Mary-Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Lawrence MA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or D.A.V., Post 110, 180 Pond St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 are encouraged. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 2, 2019