NASHUA, NH
Daniel "Dan" R. Surprenant, 61, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 23rd, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, NH.
Dan was born in Lowell, on February 20, 1959 a son of the late Robert J. Surprenant, who passed away in September of 2002 and Claire F. (Proulx) Surprenant of Dracut. He was a graduate of the Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical School and he went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Lowell, majoring in Engineering. He was currently employed as a Design Engineer for Oracle.
In his free time, Dan loved to go to his camp in Grantham NH or he was a talented woodworker. He was always working on something for someone. However, he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. They brought him the greatest pride and joy.
Besides his mother, Claire, Dan is survived and will be deeply missed by his son Kevin Surprenant of Hudson, NH and his two daughters: Michelle and Jennifer Surprenant both of Lowell. His eight Grandchildren: Emiley, Kyle, Olivia, Raymond, Christian, Dylan, Devante and Caleb. He also leaves his ex-wife and good friend Vanessa (Huggins) Surprenant of Manchester, NH and his girlfriend Lisa Taddeo of Nashua, NH. He also leaves his brother Michael K. Surprenant of Dracut and Robert A. Surprenant also of Dracut.
Besides his father Robert, Dan was also pre-deceased by his grandparents.
As a result of the present health crisis, Mr. Surprenants services will be private. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on "Facebook" under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2020