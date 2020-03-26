Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Surprenant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel R. "Dan" Surprenant


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel R. "Dan" Surprenant Obituary
NASHUA, NH

Daniel "Dan" R. Surprenant, 61, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 23rd, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, NH.

Dan was born in Lowell, on February 20, 1959 a son of the late Robert J. Surprenant, who passed away in September of 2002 and Claire F. (Proulx) Surprenant of Dracut. He was a graduate of the Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical School and he went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Lowell, majoring in Engineering. He was currently employed as a Design Engineer for Oracle.

In his free time, Dan loved to go to his camp in Grantham NH or he was a talented woodworker. He was always working on something for someone. However, he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. They brought him the greatest pride and joy.

Besides his mother, Claire, Dan is survived and will be deeply missed by his son Kevin Surprenant of Hudson, NH and his two daughters: Michelle and Jennifer Surprenant both of Lowell. His eight Grandchildren: Emiley, Kyle, Olivia, Raymond, Christian, Dylan, Devante and Caleb. He also leaves his ex-wife and good friend Vanessa (Huggins) Surprenant of Manchester, NH and his girlfriend Lisa Taddeo of Nashua, NH. He also leaves his brother Michael K. Surprenant of Dracut and Robert A. Surprenant also of Dracut.

Besides his father Robert, Dan was also pre-deceased by his grandparents.

As a result of the present health crisis, Mr. Surprenants services will be private. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on "Facebook" under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for Daniel "Dan" R. Surprenant
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -