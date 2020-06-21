Danny was the happiest person in our neighborhood & cared about everyone & everything in our little Highlands neighborhood. We will never forget him.
Barbara Heslin Demuth & Family
Tyngsboro
Daniel R. Vaillancourt, age 66, a resident of Tyngsboro, died June 13, 2020 after recovering from a stroke. Born July 27, 1953 in Claremont, NH, he spent most of his life living in Lowell. Daniel was the oldest son of the late Ernest and Lorraine (Corcoran) Vaillancourt.
Dan worked at Goodwill Industries in Lowell for over 25 years and ended his work career with 16 years at CLASS Inc. in Lawrence. He prided himself with almost perfect attendance.
Dan also prided himself on a few other things in life, get togethers with family, friends, and extended family at Old Orchard Beach, the Boston Red Sox, and Bingo.
Anytime you were with Dan he would have to know how everyone in your family was doing, or needing to know when the next time we were going to Old Orchard Beach. He never forgot the times Ralph Funaro let him sing in his band and how he enjoyed singing again with Ralph at his 60th surprise birthday bash. Other special times were when he had his picture taken with David Ortiz at his retirement fundraiser.
Dan was a simple man with simple needs. No matter how he felt, he never said no to going out and being with people. He was kind to everyone he met and always had a smile on his face. Anyone who met Dan was a better person for knowing him. He will be deeply missed.
Dan leaves behind a brother David Vaillancourt and sister-in-law Nancy, sister Diane Fenn, brother-in-law Robert Fenn and seven nieces and nephews: Stephanie Bergeron, Amy Vaillancourt, Chelsey Contier, Matthew Fenn, Jacob Vaillancourt, Thomas Vaillancourt, and Lorry Vaillancourt and a sister-in-Christ Virginia Christiana. Dan lived with two swell roommates, John Richter and Robert Evans. Dan was the proud godfather to both Stephanie Bergeron and Eilidh Contier and great uncle of Kaden Bergeron, Eilidh Contier, and Liam Vaillancourt.
Dan was predeceased by his father Ernest, mother Lorraine (Corcoran) , brothers Normand, Thomas, and Marc Vaillancourt .
Due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private service was held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Dan's memory to Life Link Class Inc.(4 Omni Way, Chelmsford, MA. 01824 ), https://lifelinksclass.org/donate, ; a non-profit organization that enhances the life of a person with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private service was held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Dan's memory to Life Link Class Inc.(4 Omni Way, Chelmsford, MA. 01824 ), https://lifelinksclass.org/donate, ; a non-profit organization that enhances the life of a person with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.