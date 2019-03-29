|
of Gardner, MA GARDNER, MA Danielle Marie Gabree of Gardner, MA passed away unexpectedly on Monday March 25, 2019 at the age of 32 years old. Danielle was born September 6, 1986 in Nashua, NH and grew up in Pepperell, MA, where she resided most of her life. She graduated from NMRHS in 2005 and obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Finance at Fitchburg State University in 2010. Danielle struggled with addiction and was so grateful to spend the holidays this past year clean, surrounded by her family. She was an intelligent and free-spirited woman that valued her family above all else. She deeply adored her niece, Mariah, who shares the same birthday as her. Danielle always felt the most at home in nature and loved animals, music, crystals, art, and astrology. We will all miss her sense of humor, smile, creativity, and big heart.
She is survived by her mother, Lisa Gabree, father, Richard Gabree, Jr., sister, Nicole Garreffi and her husband, David, niece, Mariah Garreffi, maternal grandparents, Lorraine and Bruce Graves, paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Richard Gabree, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. "Danielle is also survived by her beloved cat Tito." GABREE Danielle Marie, of Gardner, formerly of Pepperell. March 25, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Pepperell VFW Post #3291, 55 Leighton St., Pepperell. Visiting hours will be held Monday, April 1 from 5 – 8 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Father's House, Inc., 199 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA 01420 or Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc., 41 Boston Rd. Unit 353, Billerica, MA 01862. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 29, 2019