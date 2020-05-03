Chelmsford
Danielle R. (Bastien) Brady, age 45, a former resident of Dracut, passed away on April 25, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital with family by her side, from the Coronavirus.
Born in Lowell on July 4, 1974, she was a daughter of Richard M. and Rose B. (Bourassa) Bastien of Dracut.
She was a graduate of Dracut High School class of 1992. She had been employed for many years at Purity Supreme in Pelham, NH as well as with the Veterans Administration.
For many years Danielle was actively involved at the Clara Barton summer camps in many roles including a camp counselor. Throughout those years, she worked closely with others living with Diabetes and gained many close friendships.
Danielle had a strong love for animals, especially her Great Danes. She enjoyed spending her free time at the beach and the simple things in life such as reading and crossword puzzles. She always looked forward to home cooking and holiday traditions with family.
Surviving her in addition to her parents are a sister and brother in law, Renee L. Morin and her husband Joshua of Pelham; her nephews and niece, Zachary Willett, Riley Morin and Ryan Morin; her grandfather, Gerard J. Bourassa of Lowell; and her aunts, uncles and cousins.
BRADY – Danielle R. (Bastien) Brady. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to the Barton Center for Diabetes Education, 30 Ennis Rd., Oxford, MA 01537. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.