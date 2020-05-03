Lowell, MA
Daphne Ethel (Mellonakos) Lessard, 66, died peacefully, Thursday, April 23rd, at Northwood Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Lowell. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Lessard.
Daphne was born in Lowell on October 15, 1953, a daughter of the late Helen (Koufogazos) and late Charles G. Mellonakos.
She was a graduate of Dracut High School. Upon graduation, she took much pleasure in starting and raising a family. She held several different positions of employment during that time, which she enjoyed, but unfortunately was forced into an early retirement from the work place secondary to several spinal surgeries, a triumphant battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and ultimately her lengthy and courageous struggle with atypical Parkinson's Disease.
Daphne had numerous hobbies she was passionate about. In her free time, she loved playing cards, particularly Texas Hold'em, cooking, sewing, and lying in the sun. She often took on numerous projects, whether they be carpentry, painting, landscaping, or gardening. Additionally, she was a member of the Women's Cribbage League at the East End Club in Lowell. More than anything else, Daphne loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren Alexis and Nia.
Daphne is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Lainie Lessard of Lowell and Jason Lessard and his wife Michelle of Pelham, NH; In loving memory, her first grandchild Haley Lessard-Allard; grandchildren, Alexis J. and Nia L. Lessard of Pelham, NH; siblings; Martha and her husband William Jelley, Sandra and her husband Ralph Murphy, Arthur "Duke" Mellonakos and his wife Janine, John Mellonakos and his wife Milly, Demetri Mellonakos and his wife Samira, all of Dracut, MA, George Mellonakos and his wife Margaret "Maggie", of Westford, MA, as well as aunts, an uncle, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Daphne Ethel Lessard
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.