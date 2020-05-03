lifelong resident of Lowell; 71
LOWELL
Darlene A. (Letendre) Dziegiel 71, of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Blaire House of Tewksbury.
She was born in Lowell on January 6, 1949, the daughter of the late Alfred, and the late Catherine (Keefe) Letendre.
Darlene was a lifelong resident of South Lowell, and was employed for many years at DuPont in Billerica, MA until her retirement. She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed Bingo, music and dancing, and no dance floor would ever be empty if Darlene was there.
She leaves her son Michael Dziegiel and his companion Cheri Malomo of Lowell, her grandson Michael M. Dziegiel, currently serving with the US. Army, stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas; her two sisters, Theresa DiGregorio of Salem, MA, and Michelle Dunlavey of Lowell. She was the sister of the late Robert Joseph Letendre. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Darlene's family extends their sincere appreciation for the kindness and care provided to Darlene by the staff at Blair House 2nd floor, 2 East Wing.
Dziegiel
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, her services in her memory will take place at a date to be determined. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell, MA 978-452-6361. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.
View the online memorial for Darlene A. (Letendre) Dziegiel
LOWELL
Darlene A. (Letendre) Dziegiel 71, of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Blaire House of Tewksbury.
She was born in Lowell on January 6, 1949, the daughter of the late Alfred, and the late Catherine (Keefe) Letendre.
Darlene was a lifelong resident of South Lowell, and was employed for many years at DuPont in Billerica, MA until her retirement. She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed Bingo, music and dancing, and no dance floor would ever be empty if Darlene was there.
She leaves her son Michael Dziegiel and his companion Cheri Malomo of Lowell, her grandson Michael M. Dziegiel, currently serving with the US. Army, stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas; her two sisters, Theresa DiGregorio of Salem, MA, and Michelle Dunlavey of Lowell. She was the sister of the late Robert Joseph Letendre. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Darlene's family extends their sincere appreciation for the kindness and care provided to Darlene by the staff at Blair House 2nd floor, 2 East Wing.
Dziegiel
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, her services in her memory will take place at a date to be determined. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell, MA 978-452-6361. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.
View the online memorial for Darlene A. (Letendre) Dziegiel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.