Darlene (Koch) Felix
Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother of N. Chelmsford, MA

Darlene (Koch) Felix, age 67, of Lowell and North Chelmsford, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Lowell, Darlene was the daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Koch. She attended Lowell Public Schools and worked in electronics at Astro Circuit of Lowell.

Darlene enjoyed cooking and was a devoted mother, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Amy Hughes and her husband Stephen and their children, Louis, Paige, Patrick, and Molly all of North Chelmsford, where she made her home; her son Derek Felix Sr. and his wife Lisa of Londonderry, NH and their son P.F.C. Derek Felix Jr. USMC; daughter Heidi Hall and her husband John of Dracut and their children, Nichole, Amanda, John, Kendra and Haley; daughter Lisa Hodgson of Dracut and her son Retired First Class Army Veteran Christopher Jopson; and son, Roy Felix Jr. of Dracut and his children Raeann, Ursula, Roy and Joseph. She is also survived by eleven great grandchildren, five sisters, seven brothers and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her dear friend, Nancy J. Hughes.

She was predeceased by her grandson P.F.C. Brian Jopson, USMC.

Felix

Visiting hours Monday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Tuesday at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
