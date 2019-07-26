|
Darren M. Stairs
LOWELL - Darren M. Stairs, age 37, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Lowell on July 22, 1982, beloved son of Maryjane Stairs of Lowell.
Darren was employed as a lead shipper and receiver at DS Graphics in Lowell for 10 years. He enjoyed trips to the beach, sports and was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed flying drones and dining out. Darren was a very family oriented and outgoing person who was loved by all who knew him.
Besides his mother, Maryjane and her Fiancé Ordonez, he is survived by his siblings, Heidi Santos and her husband Georgie, Erik Stairs, Jhan and Daniel Rodriguez; his aunts and uncles, Paul Stairs, Carol and William Crowell, Deborah and Carmelo Rosado, Steven and Linda Stairs and Darlene and Paul Brunelle; also many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Darren was the grandson of the late Eileen Rita Wood, nephew of the late Linda Wilmot, Timothy Stairs, Diane Stairs and Diane White and Godson of the late Jimmy Zipps.
STAIRS - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Darren's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 5pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11:30am at St. Rita Church, Lowell. Interment will be private. To share your thoughts and memories of Darren, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 26, 2019