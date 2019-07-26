Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Rita Church
Lowell., MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darren Stairs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darren M. Stairs


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darren M. Stairs Obituary
Darren M. Stairs
of Lowell; 37

LOWELL - Darren M. Stairs, age 37, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Lowell on July 22, 1982, beloved son of Maryjane Stairs of Lowell.

Darren was employed as a lead shipper and receiver at DS Graphics in Lowell for 10 years. He enjoyed trips to the beach, sports and was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed flying drones and dining out. Darren was a very family oriented and outgoing person who was loved by all who knew him.

Besides his mother, Maryjane and her Fiancé Ordonez, he is survived by his siblings, Heidi Santos and her husband Georgie, Erik Stairs, Jhan and Daniel Rodriguez; his aunts and uncles, Paul Stairs, Carol and William Crowell, Deborah and Carmelo Rosado, Steven and Linda Stairs and Darlene and Paul Brunelle; also many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Darren was the grandson of the late Eileen Rita Wood, nephew of the late Linda Wilmot, Timothy Stairs, Diane Stairs and Diane White and Godson of the late Jimmy Zipps.

STAIRS - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Darren's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 5pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11:30am at St. Rita Church, Lowell. Interment will be private. To share your thoughts and memories of Darren, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
Download Now