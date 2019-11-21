|
Loving Husband, Father,
Grandfather and Great-Grandfather
Dr. David A. Viau DMD age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home on Cobbett's Pond in Windham surrounded by his loving family. He resided in Windham, NH and Delray Beach, Florida for the last 20 years and was a former longtime resident of the Belvidere section of Lowell.
The loving husband of Pauline A. (Gendreau) Viau, with whom he would have celebrated 66 years of marriage in January 2020.
He was born in Dracut, MA on March 27, 1926 the son of the late Orlando P. Viau and Alice (Roussel) Viau.
He was educated in the Lowell Schools and was a graduate of Keith Academy. He then went on to attend Saint Anselm College to study pre-med and transferred to Tufts Dental School. After graduating he began his dental career with his father-in-law, Dr. Raymond J. Gendreau and several years later opened his own practice. David had been a prominent dentist in Lowell for over 50 years.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during WWII, he was the recipient of WWII Victory Metal, American Theatre Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Medal.
David enjoyed snow skiing with his wife and five daughters. He was an avid collector of Lionel trains, Antique cars and electric and gas remote control airplanes. Loved to travel and spend time with close friends and family. He was a former member of the Vesper Country Club and the Lafayette Club.
In addition to his wife Pauline he was the loving father of 5 daughters: Anita Viau-Robitaille and her husband David, Paula White and her husband Philip, Monique Viau, Celeste Barter and her husband Brian, and Renee Viau and Tom Pignatiello II. Also, a loving grandfather to Jessica, Amanda, Christopher and his wife Crystal, Ian and his wife Alycia, Benjamen, Matthew and Connor. Along with 6 great-grandchildren Madison, Hailee, Taylor, Ella, Mya and Aven. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Lea Marie and her husband Roland Laporte, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers Richard A. Viau, his wife Virginia and George Viau, his wife Terri.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Dr. David's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 o'clock at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 E. Merrimack St., Lowell. Interment with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. Donations in Memory of David may be made to Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault Jr. (978-459-9315).
