David B. Shaughnessy
David B. Shaughnessy, 83

David B. Shaughnessy, 83, Hampton New Hampshire passed away peacefully May21. Born in Lowell Mass, he was the son of the late John and Grace Shaughnessy.

In addition to attending Keith Academy and graduating from Lowell Technical Institute, David proudly served his country in the Navy for 22 years, earning a Masters Degree at the The Naval postgraduate school in Monterey CA, before going on to work at American University Washington D.C. for 20 years. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife of 64 years, Lorraine and spending time with his grandchildren.

David loved the beach, he and Lorraine split their time between New Hampshire and Florida. He was an active member of his church as well as the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by brothers John and Robert and sister Carole Pender.

He is survived by his loving wife Lorraine, daughters Anne (Darrell Brie), Barbara (Craig) Zelig, Ellen (Richard) Grosfelt, brothers Laurence (Cecilia), Paul (Jane), grandchildren Brian, Matthew and Grace Zelig, Christopher Brie, and Nolan, Callum and Kenton Grosfelt.

Services will be private. A Celebration of a life well lived will be held at a later date.

Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info.

Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
