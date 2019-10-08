|
LOWELL
David B. Young, age 59, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Nidia F. (Silva) Young, to whom he was married for 22 years.
He was born in Lowell on January 25, 1960, and was a son of Bob Young of Dracut and the late Jeanne (Lamoureux) Young. He received his education in Lowell schools.
Dave was employed for 17 years in the maintenance department of Corning Incorporated in Tewksbury.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching westerns and spending time in the company of his adoring grandchildren. His greatest joy was spending time with his loving wife, especially dining out and going on long car rides.
In addition to his wife and father, Dave is survived by his son, Adam Young and his companion Mercedes Blinn of Milford, NH; his brother, Paul Thibault of Bedford, NH; his sister, Denise Tierney and her husband Michael of Bellbrook, OH; his three step-sons, Chris Torres and his companion Jen Grand of Chelmsford, Jeff Amarante and his companion Melinda Clements of Dracut, and Scott Amarante and his companion Andrea Medeiros of Lowell; four grandchildren, Preston, Carter, Shayna, and Evelyn Amarante; two step-sisters, Laurie Duchesne and her companion Stan Bagrowski and Linda Soucy and her husband David, all of Dracut, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
YOUNG
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dave's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 9:00 until 11:00 AM followed by his Funeral Service at the St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel in Chelmsford at 11:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's memory to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 8, 2019