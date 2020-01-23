|
...Tewksbury contractor, active in Lions
TEWKSBURY
David Charles Gath, age 78, the retired founder of David C. Gath Construction, and active life-member of the Tewksbury Lions, died peacefully Monday evening surrounded by his family, January 20. For the past 56 years, he was the husband and best friend of Marjorie E. (Stewart) Gath. He was son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Garrigan) Gath. He is the loving father of David C. Gath Jr., and his wife Julie (Caswell) of Tewksbury, Dorothy A. Hudson and her husband Barry of Dracut, Christopher B. Gath and his wife Kerri (Pawlowicz) of Tewksbury and Michelle L. Pelletier and her husband Raymond of Pelham, NH; adored grandfather of Kristen and Stephanie Gath, Corey and Alexandria Hudson, Christopher Jr. and William Gath, Michael, Hunter, Ben, and Nicole Pelletier; proud great-grandfather of Cali Winn; beloved brother of Mary Jane Bartolone and her husband Thomas of Tewksbury, Charles O. Gath Jr. and his wife Betsy of Meredith, NH, Charlene Sullivan and her husband James of FL, John Gath and his wife Lorelei of Billerica, Joseph Gath and his wife Deborah of Tewksbury; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Celebration Of Life
Please join us for a Celebration of Life between 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on January 24, 2020 at the Tewksbury Country Club, 1880 Main St. Tewksbury. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is again honored to serve the Gath family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38148-0142 are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 23, 2020