David Carl "Dave" Grisé
of Wilmington
David Carl "Dave" Grisé, age 82, of Wilmington, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 28th, 2020 following a battle with cancer.
Dave was the husband of Elizabeth B. (Coyle) Grisé, father of Lucien (Sandra) of Ayer, MA, Edward (Laurel) of Billerica, MA, Adrien (Cyndi) of Clinton, MA and Henry (Clarisse) of Tallahassee, FL. He was fondly known as "Grandpa/Papa" Dave to his grandchildren Andrew, Hannah, Isabelle, Carter, Fred, Ellis and Corbin. Dave was the son of the late Lucien and Dorothy (Taboney) Grisé. Dave joins his late sister Jeannette and is survived by sisters Judith and Dorothy, nieces, nephews and family friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), on Monday, February 3rd at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Dorothy's Church, Main Street (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, February 2nd from 1:00-4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to St. Dorothy's Church, c/o of Parish Rectory, 11 Harnden St., Wilmington, MA 01887. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 31, 2020