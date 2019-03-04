David "Bones" Charles Palmer

of N. Chelmsford



David "Bones" Charles Palmer, 58, of N. Chelmsford died suddenly Friday March 1, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.



He was married to the late Sharon M. (Provencher) Palmer.



Born in Lowell, he was the son of Mary (O'Laughlin) Palmer of Lowell and the late Thomas Palmer. He graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1978. He attended Northern Essex Community College.



He retired in 2014 from The Chelmsford Highway Department. He owned and operated DP Landscaping LLC of Chelmsford. He was a dedicated hard worker.



David was a past volunteer with Chelmsford Youth Hockey.



He is survived by his sons, Justin and his wife Christine Palmer of Groton, MA and Andrew Palmer of Reading; a daughter, Kaitlin Palmer of N. Chelmsford; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Morgan, and Kaylee Palmer; two brothers, Thomas and his wife Carol Palmer of Westford, and Bryan Palmer of Chelmsford; a sister, Nancy and her husband Jay Finnegan of Boston, MA; father-in-law Roland Provencher of Dracut; two brothers-in-law, Stephen Provencher and his wife Bridget Briand of Haverhill, Roland T. and his wife Michelle Provencher of Hudson, NH; and many nieces and nephews.



He was the brother of the late James Palmer, son-in-law of the late Lillian Provencher.



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2019